Nutritious food universal medicine

Food is also called a universal medicine. In the right doses, it blesses; in over doses, it kills, declares Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda. The natural question that follows is, ‘If food is a medicine, what disease does it cure?’ Providing an apt answer, Adi Shankaracharya in his renowned composition Sadhana Panchkam states: “Treat your hunger as a disease.”

How can hunger possibly be a disease? If we split the word ‘disease’ it will read as ‘dis-ease’ – where there is no ease that is dis-ease. Every disease requires an appropriate cure. A fever cannot be cured by taking a tablet meant to alleviate headaches. When the body is at dis-ease due to hunger, the treatment is to provide it with nutrients.

Food must be consumed only from the perspective of providing the body with the required nutrients, not from the standpoint of personal taste and preference. As the mind is not under our control, we tend to fall into the trap of likes and dislikes with regard to the food we consume. Where medicine is concerned, there cannot be any likes and dislikes. The amount consumed must be monitored carefully. Two helpings of ice cream are certainly not needed, but we are a slave to our taste buds.

A spiritual seeker needs to understand that food should not be eaten merely to satisfy the taste buds. One must be discriminative and aware about the effect of the food being consumed on the body and mind. Being unaware of the nature and influence of different food items, people continue to eat Tamasic food; consequently, not only one’s health is destroyed, but Tamasic qualities like laziness, inertia, forgetfulness and negative tendencies gain ascendance. Such a person remains at the gross level of consciousness. His thoughts have no occasion or time to rise to a higher plane of thinking.

Addictive foods and drinks should be eliminated from our diet. Let us take the interesting example of alcohol. If taken in a cough syrup for medicinal purposes, it is fine. In Goa, there is a famous drink called Feni. During the four months of the torrential rainy season, a small cup of this concoction was given to everyone to prevent cough, cold and similar infections. Unfortunately, today the medicinal value is forgotten and the beverage is taken for ‘pleasure’.

For a medicine to be effectual, the doctor prescribes its dosage, duration and frequency. We should eat only when we are hungry. That is the basic principle. If we eat when the ‘digestive fire’ is weak, the food will not be digested properly, resulting in the release of toxins that damage our physical health. In the Bhagwad Gita (6.17), Krishna declares that unless and until we bring moderation in our life, we cannot overcome unhappiness and suffering. All activities – eating, recreation, work, sleep and so on should be in moderation. Moderation is the keyword. Anything in excess is poisonous. Everything that is taken in through all the senses, including food, should be in limited quantities.