Nutritional guardians to take care of malnourished children

KATHUA: To give fillip to the existing nutrition programme, Kathua District Administration in its unique initiative, has sought volunteer support from District level officers to act as nutritional care takers for malnourished children of poor families.

The officers will serve as a link between the beneficiary and the applicable nutrition scheme of the Government, District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer informed here. “These officers will act as “Nutritional Guardians” and support the nutrition of the mal nourished children from their own personal resources to the possible extent” he added.

Under the initiative, the District officers have been exhorted to adopt the nutritional requirement of atleast one child that will help to address the problem of mal nourished children in the district. This will facilitate holistic nourishment by supplementing the efforts of the Health and ICDS department and in making a healthy and better society.

As per the circular issued by the DDC in this regard, Programme Officer ICDS, Kathua shall function as the nodal officer and District Social Welfare Officer as the Coordinator of this “Nutritional Guardian” initiative in the district.

The list of identified malnourished children shall be furnished by the RBSK/ICDS project team to the nodal officer/coordinator. The District level officers who are interested to become “Nutritional Guardian” of malnourished child can get his/her requisite details from the nodal officer/coordinator, the circular mentioned.

It was further expected from the Nutritional Guardians/ that they will visit the home of the malnourished child during their spare time atleast once a fortnight, interact with the family and try to understand the cause of their malnourished condition. Besides, they should also submit the monthly report to the District Development Commissioner regarding the improvement in the nutritional status and overall development of the child.