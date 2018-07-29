Nutritional education must for women

Share Share 0 Share 0

Prof. (Dr) R.D. Gupta

Hence, it becomes imperative to address this problem at its inception, so that the mothers become able to inculcate healthy food habits in their children and thus assist the nation to build a healthier tomorrow. This can be achieved by empowering women through nutrition education thereby equipping them with the knowledge and expertise essential for their role as a house maker and especially as a

mother .

Nutrition Education and Challenges:

It has been observed that education has a positive and significant relationship with knowledge as education creates better awareness and understanding with latest happenings.

Among the various nutrition related challenges confronting us these days are those of malnutrition related challenges confronting us these days are those of malnutrition and under-nutrition. It has been brought out through a number of survey that the food consumption – both quantitatively and qualitatively is highly inadequate among a large segment of our society while poverty is an important limiting factor, the rampant malnutrition is not only due to poverty. Ignorance with regard to right kind and right amount of food coupled with non-availability of the needed food items, however, play a significant role in the present malnutrition scenario of malnutrition.

Studies on poverty conducted by the Planning Commission, there were only 37 percent of the people in the country who could be termed as poor (Mahajan 2012). According to Rai (2014) malnutrition has largely focused on girls and women vis-à-vis children. Over half of the children in India suffer from malnutrition of varying degrees. A large proportion of the malnourished children are affected by protein energy malnutrition (PEM). But according to some scientists including medical Doctors, malnutrition is quite active in women and children of backward tribal domination districts in Maharashtra due to scarcity of food, hunger and poverty (Rao, 2006). In a similar vein, Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, architect of India’s Green Revolution opines that malnutrition related to hunger is the result of poverty and lack of employment opportunity.

Some of the reports point out that poverty related malnutrition is at the root of many diseases which when left untreated, claims the lives of malnourished children. What is more, thousands of Indian children go blind on account of vitamin A deficiency. In the global context, 40 percent of world’s undernourished children and 35 percent of the world’s low birth weight babies are in India. Of all the child’s deaths in India, nearly 50 percent can be attributed directly or indirectly malnutrition (Rai, 2014).

Though gender disparities still exist with reference to nutrition as well as other development indicators, two positive changes have been observed. One, that gender disparities in nutrition are not all against the female sex, and two that gender disparities are overall reducing. Though there are still pockets where disparities remain sharp, the country as a whole has witnessed reduction in inequity between sexes. While adult women still tend to have lower nutrition outcomes compared to their male counterpart s in terms of body mass index, there are as many as 11 states out of 29 where reverse trend prevails.

Close of 52 percent of women and 74 percent of children are suffering from anaemia. Anaemia in women is the highest in Assam and lowest in Kerala. Productivity losses to individuals are estimated at more than 10 percent of lifetime earnings and gross domestic product (GDP) loss to under-nutrition and malnutrition runs as high as 3 to 4 percent (Rai, 2014). Survey was conducted in 9 states, 112 districts and 1.99 lakh children. Malnutrition was significantly higher among children from low income families and where the mothers were uneducated. In 100 focus districts, 42 percent children below five years old were under weight and 59 percent were stunted in growth and about half were severely stunted (Anonymous, 2012). Further, it was reported that child under weight fell from 53 percent to 42 percent over 7 years. Highlighting that 42 percent children were underweight in a country witnessing high growth, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, described it as a national shame and said, “the government could not reply solely on Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) to address the issue. “The problem of malnutrition is matter of national shame, despite impressive growth in G DP, the level of under-nutrition in the country is unacceptably high”.

(Concluded)