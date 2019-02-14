Nukkad Natak held on drug de-addiction

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Continuing its efforts to create mass awareness against drugs de-addiction, the Excise Department on Wednesday organised a ‘Nukkad Natak’ at the Government Higher Secondary, Budhi (Kathua) under Excise Range Kathua. The Natak was presented by artists Jackson Institute of Cultural Society and witnessed by more than 600 students of the aforesaid school and other adjoining institutes.

As a part of comprehensive action plan against drug abuse conceived by the Excise Commissioner, Talat Pervez Rohella, the programme was aimed at educating youth regarding various social and ill-effects of drug abuse.

People were also made aware regarding various schemes of Government and initiatives of the Excise Department for rehabilitation and welfare of drug-affected persons. The Excise Range Kathua organised the play under the supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner, Amarjeet Singh in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages and other stakeholders.

Rafie Naik, Dhian Chand and Baldev Raj (Senior Lecturer) spoke on the occasion and highlighted ill effects of drug-addiction. Inspectors Arun Kumar, Razi Ahmad; Sub Inspectors Sanjeev Kumar, Amit Sharma and officials Excise Department along with licensees of Excise Range Kathua were also present.