NUDWA organises first SPUPC Conference at Srinagar

SRINAGAR: National Unani Doctors’ Welfare Association (NUDWA) organized first “Scope and prospects of Unani Medicine in Pediatric Health Care” (SPUPC) Conference in collaboration with Hermas Academy of Doctors, Kerala here on Sunday.

The conference was attended by Director Indian System of Medicine, Dr Mohan Singh, Chief Philosopher Hermas Academy Kerala and Director Calicut Unani Hospital and Research Centre, Dr K.T Ajmal, President NUDWA, Dr Muyeed, Assistant Director Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Dr Seema Akbar and Deputy Director Indian System of Medicine, Dr Syed Aashaq besides an array of researchers, academicians and practitioners of AYUSH.

The conference elaborated the contributions and potentials of Unani Medicine in public health and highlighted that it can effectively treat many diseases that are not treated in other medical systems.

In his inaugural speech, Dr Singh highlighted the preventive/promotive, curative and rehabilitative prospects of Unani medicine in managing the pediatric ailments in holistic manner.

Dr Singh observed that the Government has introduced several schemes for promotion of Unani medicines in Jammu and Kashmir which forms an important part of country’s identity. He said that its rewards are so immense that people can be easily motivated to adopt its usage in their lives once they learn about its benefits.

He highlighted that due to government’s thrust on Indian System of Medicine in J&K, it has already gained wide popularity among the masses.

He said that conferences like these provide a moral boost to the young doctors of the valley to excel in Unani health care system.

He maintained that government is trying to mainstream this health system as in NHM one AYUSH practitioner and one pharmacist is always available in almost every PHC. Besides this he informed that very soon dispensaries around all districts would be upgraded to health and wellness centres.

Deputy Director ISM said that Kashmir’s rich diversity of flora and fauna forms the backbone of Unani medicines and which is now being harnessed to promote the place for herbal tourism.

He said so far six spots have been identified which includes Gulmarg, Pahalgam , Sonamarg, Katra, Patnitop and Mansar to give a boost to herbal tourism.

In his address, Dr K.T Ajmal said that the basic aim to hold the conference is to promote the system of Unani system of treatment in Kashmir. He said that people are very well aware of it already but the concept isn’t much popular among the younger generation, so the aim is to grab their attention.

He said that the Unani system of medicine uses the holistic approach to treat a patient and it became an alternative system of medicine only because its fundamental aspects are forgotten.

While talking about the rich heritage of the country he said that the herbal medicine is a part of it and when allopathy has failed to cure, the Unani medicine succeeded.

He said that lifestyle and non-communicable diseases are very much common nowadays so they are focusing to create a wellness centre with local doctors to treat such diseases in J&K.

The conference was concluded by presenting the mementos to the dignitaries.