Nuclear-powered sub INS Chakra suffers damage

New Delhi: Indian Navy’s only nuclear-powered submarine, INS Chakra, has suffered a damage and a board of inquiry has been ordered into it, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said today. “There has been some damage to her sonar domes where two panels have been dislodged. A board of inquiry has been instituted,” he said.
INS Chakra is a nuclear-powered submarine which was taken by India on lease from Russia in 2012 for a period of 10 years. Lanba said a joint team of Indian and Russian experts has already examined the submarine to assess the damage. “It was a joint team of Indian and Russian experts who examined the submarine. We have already ordered the panels,” Lanba told a press conference ahead of the Navy Day on December 4. He hoped that the submarine will be back into action “sooner than later”.
