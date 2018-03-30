NTPC Kahalgaon unit generates over 16,000 million units of power

Share Share 0 Share 0

Bhagalpur: Breaking all previous records, the National Thermal Power Corporation’s Kahalgaon power plant has generated more than 16,000 million units of power in the current financial year, a top official has said.

Group General Manager of the NTPC’s Super Thermal Power station, K Sreedhar told reporters here yesterday that the generation of 16,178.28 milion units of power in the 2017-18 fiscal was an improvement of 2.63 per cent over the previous best record of 15,947.75 million units in the financial year 2016-17.

He also said that the Kahalgaon power plant also accorded priority to corporate social responsibility besides meeting efficient power generation goals.

“Our CSR initiatives include providing vocational training to unemployed youths,” Sreedhar said.

The NTPC’s Kahahlagon unit has tied up with the Central Institute for Plastics Engineering at Hajipur for providing a six-month-long training to youths, beginning next month, at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh.

The youths trained under this programme will be equipped with skills that would help them gain employment in plastic industry, Sreedhar said.

“Besides, we are providing financial assistance to young men and women aspiring for jobs in railways and banking sectors by bearing the expenditure towards their coaching. The initiative has cost us about Rs 10 lakh”, he said.

The Kahalgaon unit of the NTPC has also contributed to the country-wide drive for improving sanitation. “We have built 94 toilets so far while construction of another 217 is in the pipeline”, he added.

“In addition, we have been involved in distribution of free blankets to 3,000 destitutes and 5,000 sweaters among school children this year. Providing study material to children and equipping schools with basic amenities has also been a part of our CSR initiatives”, the group general manager added. (PTI)