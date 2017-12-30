NSUI to start campaign against Govt’s anti-youth policy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Students Union of India (NSUI), Jammu and Kashmir, pledged to start a campaign against anti-youth policy of Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, State Vice President NSUI, Amjad Bhat said that SRO 202 is injustice with the educated youths of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Those who got employment are getting Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 salary and others who are waiting to get job are mentally frustrated with these anti-students and anti-youth policies of Jammu and Kashmir Government, he said.

“We are going to start a campaign against this SRO 202 with signature campaign at university, college and district level,” he said.

Sunny Parihar, District President NSUI, appealed to all the students, unemployed youths and employees who got job under SRO 202 to join them and raise voice against injustice.

Shahid Ayoub, Nishant Gupta and Vikas Badoria were also present in the press conference.