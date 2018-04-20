NSUI questions admission process in Presentation Convent School

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Students Union of India (NSUI) raised serious concern over the admission process in the Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Jammu.

Briefing media persons here, NSUI National Secretary, Neeraj Kundan asserted that there is no transparency in the admission process in Manju Shree, a Kinder Garten in the Convent School. “The admission form issued by the school management has been divided into various categories with points for each but the school list of selected students does not carry any cutoff marks,” he said, alleging that many parents, who are sure of their wards making it as per the laid down criteria do not make it to the final list.

“The school is making backdoor admissions of the wards of influential parents thus making mockery of the whole process and playing with the future of the genuine students,” Kundan said.

NSUI National Secretary asked the school management to make public the point-wise lists of all the applicants for the last three years.

St Marys Presentation Convent School is built on government land which was given with a view to provide quality education to the students of weaker sections. He alleged that many parents complained of the discourtesy, rude behaviour and arrogances on part of the Convent School administration whenever they approach the school for admission queries.

Kundan informed that NSUI with support of aggrieved parents shall soon be approaching the Court by filing a Public Interest Litigation.

Raqeeq Khan State President NSUI, Avijot Singh State General Secretary, Nishant Gupta State Secretary, Sunny Parihar District President Jammu, Vikas Badoria and Rahul Bhagat were also present.