NSUI President calls on British MPs, discusses issues

JAMMU: The President of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan, who is on seven days visit to United Kingdom, visited ‘The Palace of Westminster’ commonly known as House of Parliament. He also interacted with students of King’s College London and discussed various national and international political issues.

Earlier, Neeraj met Member of Parliament from Brent North, Barry Gardiner and South Hall MP Virendra Sharma during ‘Young India Bol’ programme and discussed various issues about political situation in India. They asked him about the protests going on in India and Government’s behaviour towards citizens and students. Neeraj informed them about present scenario and told how fascist regime is on its peak and BJP is even using Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, to cane-charge students in different colleges.

On the request of Neeraj, the MPs also agreed to open country exchange programme for students, wherein students of India will visit UK and UK students will visit India to learn about culture for better understanding and growth. Barry Gardiner and Virendra Sharma also promised Neeraj to visit India soon.