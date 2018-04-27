NSUI holds signature campaign

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday started signature campaign in the Law Department of University of Jammu in support of their demands including change in JUET entrance pattern.

The campaign was organised by State NSUI General Secretary, Avjot Singh and Jammu University NSUI President, Vishal Kotwal. Students of Law Department registered their support for fighting against Jammu University’s unfair policies.

Jammu University NSUI Vice President, C.K Sharma said that NSUI has started awareness programme to make students aware about the discriminatory policies of Jammu University towards the students’ community.

Sharma reiterated three demands of NSUI which include roll back of new re-evaluation policy, subject wise JUET entrance test for admission in various PG courses and weightage of JUET should be 40 per cent and academic 60 per cent.

Nishant Gupta, State Secretary said that NSUI will continue its protest till their demands are met.

Rahul Bhagat, Mayan Kohli, Rahul Sharma, Ajaz, Sudarshan Ehsan and Chahat were also present.