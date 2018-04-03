NSUI demands revocation of SRO-202

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: Lambasting the Coalition Government for implementing so-called fast track recruitment policy, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) demanded revocation of SRO-202. Addressing a Congress workers meeting held under the leadership of MLA Banihal, Waqar Rasool Wani, President NSUI unit of GDC Banihal, Ali Murtaza Daing alleged that the aforesaid policy under SRO-202 is anti-youth and must be revoked. He warned that if the Government does not revoke the aforesaid policy, NSUI would launch a massive agitation all over the State.

Murtaza sought MLA’s support for putting pressure on government for revoking the policy.

Daing also appealed to the Chief Minister to look into the matter and do justice.

Consequent to this, Waqar Rasool Wani assured full support to NSUI for redressing the issue on priority.