NSS workshop commences at PG College Rajouri

RAJOURI: NSS unit of Govt. P.G. College Rajouri organised three days workshop on cleanliness drive in the college campus. The occasion was presided over by the Principal of the College, Dr Shakeel Ahmed Raina, who inaugurated the workshop with an impressive lecture on importance of cleanliness. He also encouraged the NSS volunteers to achieve the real motto of NSS by serving the society whole heartedly.

Prof. Javed Mughal, HOD English, Prof Riaz Ahmed Mirza were also present on the occasion. The theme of the workshop is cleanliness. During the workshop the volunteers will participate in the cleanliness drive being carried out in the college campus. Other activities that will be carried out during the entire course included plantation drive, poster making, group discussion, essay writing and cultural activities. The workshop will be conducted under the leadership of programme officers Dr. Naseem Ahmed and Prof Supriya Gupta.