NSS winter camp concludes at GDC Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

Poonch: The valedictory function of seven days NSS winter camp was held at GDC Poonch on Monday. Prof Tajinder Singh, Principal of the College presided over the function and Prof Kamaljeet Singh, retired Associate Professor of Zoology was the Guest of Honour. Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Associate Professor of Zoology and NSS Programme Officer shared session wise detailed report of the activities performed during the camp.

This year village Kanuyian was adopted by the NSS Units of the college and volunteers performed various activities such as cleanliness drives, cultural activities, wall paintings, awareness programmes on health, environment and social issues. They also organised rallies on cleanliness, save water save life, drugs De-addiction and no plastic use. In addition to these activities extension lecture on blood donation and seminar on the theme ‘Peace and Communal Harmony’ were also organised and the volunteers also worked in the beautification and face lift of college campus.

In the valedictory function NSS volunteers presented a diversified and colourful cultural programme. The volunteers also shared their experiences and views. The Best NSS Volunteers Irfan Ahmed and Parsa Sabar, Best Group Leaders (Irfan Ahmed, Annam Javed,Sarda Mobeen Khan, Jameel Ahmed, Parsa Sabar and Snobar), Best Debater Jameel Ahmed, Best Stage Decorator Snobar and Cultural Activities Group Leaders were given medals and mementos.

On this occasion Dr. Mohammad Azam, Associate Professor of Zoology, Prof Khadum Hussain, Associate Professor of Geography, Dr. Aziz Ahmed Chowan and Dr. Amjed Ali Babar were honoured by given appreciation certificates by the College Principal for their commendable role and cooperation in the successful conduct of NSS activities. Prof Tajinder Singh in his presidential address appreciated the best efforts of NSS Programme Officers and Volunteers at ground level performance in the upliftment of masses through awareness campaigns etc.

The programme ended with a vote of thanks by Prof Nusrat Kouser, NSS Programme Officer of the college.