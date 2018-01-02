NSS volunteers urge youth to shun drugs

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The NSS volunteers of SPMR College of Commerce on Monday visited village Ramgarh, Phallian Mandal, here and staged a skit based on the theme ‘Youth against Drugs’ at Government Primary School. They urged locals to remain away from drugs.
Conducting on the sixth day of ongoing Winter Awareness Camp-2017, the event was highly appreciated by villagers, who witnessed the skit in a large number. While interacting with the volunteers, villagers led by Panch Saneta Ram expressed concern on rapid increase of drug addiction among youth in the village, which added a spur among volunteers to become more concerned towards the problem.
The skit was followed by a pledge-taking ceremony wherein villagers, motivated by volunteers, took oath for remaining away from drugs besides taking every possible measure to curb the menace.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Something big is happening: Michelle on sexual harassment
‘The Crown’ impresses Amitabh Bachchan
Sharmila Tagore pitches for gender equality
Rajinikanth announces political debut
You will always be a son to me Salman: Dharmendra
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper