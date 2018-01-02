NSS volunteers urge youth to shun drugs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The NSS volunteers of SPMR College of Commerce on Monday visited village Ramgarh, Phallian Mandal, here and staged a skit based on the theme ‘Youth against Drugs’ at Government Primary School. They urged locals to remain away from drugs.

Conducting on the sixth day of ongoing Winter Awareness Camp-2017, the event was highly appreciated by villagers, who witnessed the skit in a large number. While interacting with the volunteers, villagers led by Panch Saneta Ram expressed concern on rapid increase of drug addiction among youth in the village, which added a spur among volunteers to become more concerned towards the problem.

The skit was followed by a pledge-taking ceremony wherein villagers, motivated by volunteers, took oath for remaining away from drugs besides taking every possible measure to curb the menace.