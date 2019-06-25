NSS volunteers organise green campaign under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: NSS volunteers from faculty of Agriculture, SKUAST Jammu, organised a cleanliness and green campaign programme under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in University Campus, Chatha. On the occasion, students took pledge to keep campus and surroundings polythene-free.

While kick-starting campaign for ‘Clean Campus -Green Campus’, Dean Students’ Welfare, Dr Rajesh Katoch and NSS Coordinator, Dr Sushil Gupta highlighted importance of cleanliness for maintaining ecological balance. On the occasion, students took out a rally around the campus and collected polythene wastes from the campus, urging fellow students and staff to avoid use of polythene, due to its multifold ill effects on human and soil health after littering.

NSS Programme Officer, Dr Subhash C Kashyap briefed students about the green campaign programme and importance of NSS in volunteer services for overall benefit of society.

Pertinent to mention here that in green campaign programme during monsoon season, plantation of ornamental and forest trees will be undertaken by the NSS volunteers in and around the campus. The programme was coordinated by Dr Subhash C Kashyap and Dr Neeraj Gupta, NSS Instructor.