NSS volunteers celebrate Van Mahotsav

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The NSS unit of GGM Science College celebrated Van-Mahotsav in college premises here on Thursday. Sunil Singh, DFO Urban Forestry was the Chief Guest while Principal of the College, Dr S P Saraswat along with a number of faculty members were also present on the occasion. A number of NSS volunteers of the College actively participated in the drive and planted saplings in the College and took responsibility of nurturing them in future as well.

The programme started with planting of saplings by Dr S P Saraswat and Sunil Singh followed by NSS volunteers in college premises. Dr Saraswat appreciated the efforts of NSS unit of the College to plant trees and taking the responsibility of nurturing them in future.

Sunil Singh assured full cooperation to plant more tress in the college in future. Prof Mohinder Singh, Chairman NSS, Cluster University of Jammu, briefed students about importance of tress.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Prof B.K Gandotra, Prof P.K Amla, Anil Dev Singh Range Officer, Prof Lekhraj, Dr Gurpreet Kour and Dr Lokinder Singh. The programme was coordinated by the NSS Programme Officers, Dr Sarabhjeet Kaur and Dr Narinder Sharma.