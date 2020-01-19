NSS special camp concludes at GCW Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: NSS units of Govt. College for Women Udhampur organised valedictory function of NSS Annual Special Camp 2020.

Prof. Subhash Chander, Principal Govt. College for Women (GCW henceforth) Udhampur was the chief guest of the function. The programme began by reciting NSS song by the volunteers. Thereafter, Prof. Sanjay Kumar, NSS programme officer, GCW Udhampur read the camp report alongwith onscreen running of videos and photographs clicked throughout the camp. While explaining significance and key features of an NSS Annual Special Camp he unfolded the session-wise proceedings of each day from January 13to 19, 2020.

Prof. Subhash Chander, Chief Guest of the occasion also shared his opinion regarding the significance of NSS Annual Special Camps and appreciated for choosing “”Women Empowerment” as the theme of the said Camp. He further exhorted upon the idea of overall personality development through camps of this nature which is instrumental in serving the nation and therefore fulfilling the goal of NSS. He also mentioned that the sense of activism inculcated via camps is of immense value for the society in general and the institution in particular. Prof. Sumita Rao proposed the formal vote of thanks to guest and other faculty members present on the occasion. The day was called off by reciting national anthem.

Earlier the morning began with light exercise/ sports activities, NSS clap, NSS song and drill. Thereafter, volunteers paid a visit to Jagriti oldage/orphanage home. All of them had a detailed interactive session with the boarders and tried to bridge the emotional void left in their minds by being living aside from mainstream.