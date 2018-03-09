NSS camp commences at KC College

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A seven days NSS camp on the theme ‘Women’s Empowerment’ was inaugurated at KC College of Education on Thursday.

The Programme Officer NSS, Priya Gupta gave a detailed account of various activities to be undertaken during the camp which include poster-making competition, awareness rally, blood donation, yoga, visit to Old Age Home, extension lecture and a cultural programme to mark the valedictory function.

Principal of the College, Dr. Sanjay Tickoo said that such activities play a vital role in the personality development of students.

This was followed by poster-making competition on the theme “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” in which a good number of volunteers participated.

The best three entries were announced to be honoured on valedictory day.