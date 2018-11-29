NSDO celebrates Foundation Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: National Social Development Organization (NSDO), Mendhar, Poonch, celebrated Foundation Day here on Wednesday at K L Sehgal Hall.

On the occasion, Dr S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP Zone Jammu was the Chief Guest and Dr. Farooq Ahmed Lone Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department presided over the function.

Former IGP Ashkoor Wani was also present. Dr Khalid Hussain Malik, Executive Director/ Secretary J&K State Social Welfare Board and Dr Gurjit Singh Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon were the Guests of Honour. During the programme, social workers, who have done excellent work in their respective fields were honoured.

On the occasion, Dr M.L Sharma, Senior Consultant IRCS Jammu welcomed all the participants who spare their time to make the occasion graceful.

Azeem Ali Shah, State President NSDO gave brief history and achievements of the organization and work done in the past years and proposed for the next years.

In the last, Kasturi Lal Secretary Gandhi Seva Centre Mendhar District Poonch presented vote of thanks.