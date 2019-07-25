NSA in Srinagar; to pay obeisance at Amarnath Shrine today

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, accompanied by senior officers on Wednesday reached Srinagar on a two-day visit. After reaching the summer capital, Doval straightway drove to Raj Bhawan. Sources told STATE TIMES that the NSA will embark on Shri Amarnathji yatra on Kashmir Himalayas and pay obeisance at the Cave Shrine. On his arrival back in Srinagar, the NSA and the visiting team is likely to review the security situation with local heads of security forces, police and the civil administration. He is also expected to discuss with Governor Satya Pal Malik the overall situation in the State with focus on prevailing security scenario in the Valley.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper