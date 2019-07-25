NSA in Srinagar; to pay obeisance at Amarnath Shrine today

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, accompanied by senior officers on Wednesday reached Srinagar on a two-day visit. After reaching the summer capital, Doval straightway drove to Raj Bhawan. Sources told STATE TIMES that the NSA will embark on Shri Amarnathji yatra on Kashmir Himalayas and pay obeisance at the Cave Shrine.

On his arrival back in Srinagar, the NSA and the visiting team is likely to review the security situation with local heads of security forces, police and the civil administration. He is also expected to discuss with Governor Satya Pal Malik the overall situation in the State with focus on prevailing security scenario in the Valley.