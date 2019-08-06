NSA Doval meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Governor and Doval discussed about the prevailing external and internal security situation in the State in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir. Both of them stressed the need for ensuring safety of general public and emphasised constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments to meet any unforeseen situation.