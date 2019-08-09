NSA Doval meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Doval who is taking stock of the ground situation in J&K, discussed with Governor about the prevailing scenario here and in this context Governor and NSA emphasised crucial importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs besides ensuring their safety and security. They expressed satisfaction regarding the overall situation which is by and large peaceful.
Governor also discussed about the arrangements made by the Administration to facilitate people for observance of Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour and gaiety.
