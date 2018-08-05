NRC will put full stop to illegal immigration: Bakshi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP on Saturday organised a seminar cum interactive session on National Register of Citizen (NRC) at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

On the occasion, BJP National In-charge Journals and Publication Department, Shiv Shakti Bakshi delivered a key note address and elucidated all pros and cons of NRC since 1951 and then Assam Accord of 1985 and its consequent effects on the demography of Assam and WB states. He said that it was only Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision and far sightedness that draft document of NRC has been released in public domain. This congruous step shall giving help in stoping illegal immigration from neighbouring countries, he said.

Dr. Narinder Singh, State General Secretary dealt at length about the potential danger and demographic invasion by Rohingyas from Myanmar in and around Jammu city. He said it is ironical that after crossing 7-8 states the refugees have come to find a secure peace in Jammu to settle.

Rajesh Gupta, MLA Jammu East spoke on the various issues that have been imposed by the illegal settlements of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu.

At the outset, Rajnish Jain Incharge Publication Division, J&K BJP welcomed Shiv Shakti Bakshi and deliberated on the working of the department in the State. He also threw light on the publication and distribution of BJP’s Journal in the State by the organisation.

Vote of thanks was presented by V.K Sethi, Incharge of Department for Production of Material.

MLC Ramesh Arora, Varinderjit Singh, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Sanjay Khanna, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Deepak Gupta and Malvinder Singh (Shanty) were also present.