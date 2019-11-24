NPS teachers urge LG to release pending salary

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: NPS Teachers Association of district Rajouri, working in different zones are without salary since July 2019 and have urged the Lieutenant Governor to release their salary.

In a meeting held on Sunday, teachers working under New Pension Scheme (NPS) said that till June 2019 they were getting their salary very smoothly but since July 2019 they are without salaries.

They said as per Director School Education, Jammu, their salaries could not be released as their NPS Grant under Major Head (MH)-2071, is not being released from Finance Department.

“Recently, grant for only one month has been released (For October 2019) for teachers working under ZEOs and High Schools, which is just a joke,”

The NPS teachers said that they have suffering a lot due to non-payment of salaries as they are unable to fulfill daily needs of their families and pay their EMIs on time while many other activities have also been disturbed. They appealed Lieutenant Governor S.C.Murmu to intervene into the matter and resolve their salary issue as soon as possible.