NPP’s rally against water crisis today

UDHAMPUR: Panthers Party to organise Matka Fod Rally against the failure of PHE Department at Udhampur on tomorrow, 11 June. This was stated by Former MLA & NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia in a press conference at Udhampur on Monday.

Mankotia said that Panthers Party has repeatedly submitted memorandum and staged many protest over water crisis at Udhampur Constituency from last 4 years but department has completely turned blind eye. Mankotia informed that during his tenure as MLA every day water is supplied to every house but from last 4 yrs Udhampur constituency is facing Water scarcity problem very badly especially in summers. Mankotia warns huge agitation if PHE deptt did not regularise the water supply soon.

Mankotia said that MoS Dr Jitendra Singh yesterday visited Udhampur but remained failed to speak a single word on burning issues of Udhampur’s people such as hike in toll tax rates, old age pension and MGNREGA pending payments. He said that local leaders of Udhampur who were today chanting that Central Government has been formed due to them are befooling public because they are the same leaders who gave controversial/abusive statements against PM Modi during assembly elections.

Councilor Asha Devi, Councilor Jagdish Kumar, Youth leader Sushil Kumar etc were also present.