NPP urges national, regional parties to hold meet on J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Patron of National Panthers Party, Prof Bhim Singh met Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha), Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other national and State leaders and urged them to hold a joint meeting, may be in Delhi, for discussing present scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof Singh appealed to the leadership of National and State/ regional political parties, who have a commitment to peace and progress and who believe to strengthen national integration on fundamental principles of secularism and democracy, to ensure that national integration is promoted and further strengthened in India. Prof Singh further urged national and regional leadership to hold a joint conference, somewhere in Delhi, so that all issues related to J&K could be discussed and reasonable measures could be proposed with a clear mission of peace and progress throughout the country. Expressing shock on prevalent situation in J&K, emerged in past 3-4 weeks, Prof Singh said that secular-democratic political parties on national and regional levels are capable to face the challenge in the interest of peace and unity.

Prof Singh proposed Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury, Mayawati, Sharad Yadav, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Prakash Singh Badal and other leaders of various national and regional political parties should hold an urgent joint meeting. Singh further urged the President, Ramnath Kovind to hold an urgent meeting with representatives of National and regional political parties of J&K on present scenario. He appealed to the President to convene a national integration meet with political representatives of J&K, including present and former legislators, for restoring confidence of people, as J&K has completely been isolated from political activities and there is a total collapse in communication network.

Demanding immediate restoration of all telecommunication networks including landline telephones and mobile internet services, Prof Singh hoped that the President of India would intervene into the matter for winning confidence of people.