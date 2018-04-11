NPP to sit on fast against Jitendra for ignoring Udhampur

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Taking serious note of the resentment brewing among masses, former MLA and NPP State President Balwant Singh Mankotia disclosed that party workers will sit on one day fast against MoS PMO Dr Jatinder Singh for continuous neglect of Udhampur in development works. He further blamed that local MP failed to list Udhampur in smart city and development of this hilly region.

Addressing the workers in monthly meeting at party office, Mankotia said that it is strange that being a MoS in PMO office, Dr Jatinder Singh failed to list Udhampur as smart city, employment to educated youth of Udhampur.

He further said that Dr Jatinder Singh didn’t take care of educated youth of Udhampur and their share of employment would be given to stonepelters. Unfortunately he also didn’t take care of people of Saddal village after a passage of four years despite adopting the village after being elected as MP from the Udhampur-Doda constituency.

Mankotia claimed that Udhampur has far left behind in development sector and local MP and Central Government is responsible for the continuous neglect of hilly constituency.

Secretary Dhani Ram Attri, Amarnath Mehra, Revat Singh, Sarpanch Subhash Singh, Sarpanch Manohar Bhagat, Hoshiyar Singh, Sarpanch Vijay Sharma, Resham Singh, Kapoor Singh, Retd ZEO Yashpal Sharma, Retd ZEO Ramswaroop also addressed the gathering.

Later , a protest march was organised in Udhampur town in support of Jammu Bandh call and blocked the road. Protesting workers raised slogans and burnt the effigy of State Government.