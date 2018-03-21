NPP to continue struggle for Jammu migrants: Mankotia

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Reiterating its commitment with militancy affected people, ex-MLA and NPP State President Balwant Singh Mankotia assured the Jammu migrants that party will continue its struggle for equitable relief at par with the Kashmiri migrants till its logical conclusion.

He warned the district administration not to harass the nationalist migrant people by lodging false cases against them and demanded transfer of the biased police personnel immediately.

Addressing the workers at Dak Bunglow Reasi on the 36th foundation day of party, Mankotia reiterated that party would continue its struggle in favour of Jammu migrants for issuance of equitable relief at par with Kashmiri migrants.

Before addressing the workers at Reasi, a rally was carried out from Dak Bunglow Reasi to Bus Stand under the leadership of district president Dalip Singh in support of Jammu migrants. The rallysist lodged a strong protest and raised slogans against the Talwara police.

Mankotia blamed that on one side the ruling coalition government is releasing stone pelters without any condition and false cases against the nationalist Talwara migrants and subjected them to making atrocities in lock-up. He asked the SSP Reasi to transfer the corrupt police officers from Talwara to that atrocities with youth came to end.

Mankotia also joined the protest Dharna of PDD union and Anganwari workers of the Reasi district and appealed to the people of the area to support the agitation of these protesting employees.