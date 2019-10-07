NPP supremo inspects monuments

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Prof. Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of National Panthers Party visited his ancestral village, Chanunta, attended Navratra celebration and inspected 200 years old monuments launched by his forefathers who governed Chanunta-Nagrota region in 1860. Prof. Bhim Singh accompanied by Panthers Party President, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Sr. Vice President, P.K Ganju, General Secretary, Anita Thakur and others visited the memorial ancestral village of Chanotras (picked up) and played respect to the family rulers who left a great orchids, temples as well as family memorial when they were governing this region situated in Ramnagar Tehsil. Panthers Party leaders regretted that 200 years old temple, orchid and memorial place were allowed to be demolished by those who ruled Jammu and Kashmir after 1950.

Prof. Bhim Singh as an MLA of the area in 1985 had contributed from his Assembly fund lakh of rupees for the repairs of the shrine which was built during the time of regional ruler who were father of the family Prof. Bhim Singh belongs.

Prof. Bhim Singh said that the temple is in deplorable condition, the orchid has completely been perished whereas the memorial plate printed in Dogri language has also vanished.

He regretted that the money funds which he had sanctioned for the renovation and repairs of the shrine does not exist anywhere.

The NPP senior leaders also visited the resident of Mr. Surender Singh who had organized special get-together with meals on the last Navrata day. Hundreds of elderly people of the village as well as the youth joined the special celebration on the last Navratra organized by Surender Singh who has been a well-known social activist.

Prof.Bhim Singh expressed hope that the great memorial dealing with the history of his forefathers shall be reproduced shortly with the contribution that his forefathers had made even some of them were martyred publicly by the Ramnagar rulers.