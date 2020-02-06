NPP seeks enactment of domicile law, imposition of Article 371

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Reiterating the demand for enactment of Domicile Law & imposition of Article 371 on the pattern of Himachal Pradesh to protect the interests of the educated unemployed youth as well as the poor farmers and land owners of J&K, Panthers Party activists under the leadership of Sr Leader Jagdev Singh Jagga up in arms against Central Led BJP Government at Slathia Chowk Udhampur. While addressing to media persons Jagga said that Local Jammu leaders of BJP & Central Government both befooling the people of Jammu Kashmir he blamed that local leaders of BJP were saying that domicile law & Article 371 on the pattern of Himachal Pradesh will implement in J&K soon where as during Parliamentary session Union MoS Home clearly refused to implement.

NPP leader Jagga said that patriotic people of Jammu region hails the initiative in scrapping Art 370 of the constitution along with the allied provisions, but after the abrogation the genuine concerns and apprehensions of the people, which has become a hot topic of discussion amongst the educated and intellectual classes besides the civil society which should be addressed soon. He informs that on 11 Jan 2020 NPP President & Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia sends memorandum with signature of more than 10,000 people to Hon’ble PM in this regard but nothing has been done yet, he said He warned of huge protest if domicile law & Article 371 will not implemented soon in J&K.

Councillor’s Samnik Bhasin, Jagdish Kumar, Darshan Kumar including Youth Vice President Pawan Singh, Sushil Kumar and Pankaj Sharma were also present during the protest.