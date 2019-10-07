NPP releases first list of candidates for BDC elections

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: National Panthers Party’s General Secretary and Chairman NPP Parliamentary board Sukhdev Singh in consultation with senior leaders of Party today releases first list of District Udhampur candidates for Block Development Council Elections.

The Candidates include For Block Jaganoo Sanjeet Sharma, Block Udhampur Sunil Manohar Samotra, Block Sewna Kuldeep Singh, Block Narsoo Hazi Khalil Ahmed, Block Chenani Omkar Singh, Block Latti Marothi Darshan Kumar and Block Ghordi Vishnu Devi.