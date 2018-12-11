NPP protests against plundering of CDF; blocks Dhar Road

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Reiterating the demand of high level probe in the recent CDF scam, former MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia demanded that corrupt officers and workers who were indulging in this plundering of CDF be arrested soon otherwise Panthers Party will agitate strongly.

While leading a massive protest in front of DC Office Udhampur NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia said that in a recent RTI reply clearly mentioned that over Rs 7.34 cr CDF remained un-utilised up to 18 June 2018 which shows the failure of former MLA Pawan Gupta and now the same funds have lapsed. Mankotia alleged that former MLA Gupta had distributed CDF illegally to his workers which is totally against the law & some officers were also indulge in this CDF loot plundering, he demands the arrest of corrupt officers & workers soon.

Expressing deep anguish over ill planning of ex-MLA Gupta towards development, Mankotia said that when villagers demanded for Electricity pole or water pipe or any other basic requirement, Pawan Gupta always told them that he has no CDF remaining & refused to provide any material or equipment for development instead of having funds but now RTI reply exposed completely. Mankotia termed his 4 yrs tenure as “Darkest Phase” in the history of Udhampur.

Lambasting Pawan Gupta for his complete failure, Mankotia questioned him over CDF loot & his long developmental promises during Elections campaign also blamed that the amount which has been sanctioned for the development of Udhampur was collapsed due to the failure of Ex MLA Pawan Gupta.

Mankotia warns strong agitation if action is not initiated against corrupt officers & workers.

Scores of party activists including Vice President Rafiq Chandeil, Senior Leader Amarnath Mehra, Youth President Jagdev Singh Jagga, Councillor Sunil Proach, Councillor Samnik Bhasin, Sarpanch Manohar Lal, Panch Subash Singh, Ex Sarpanch Rampaul Bhagat, Ex Sarpanch Subash Singh, Tarentar Singh, Ganesh Dutt, Pawan Sahni, Rajinder Bali etc were also present during the protest.