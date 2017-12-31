NPP for urgent dialogue on peace between India-Pak

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Prof.Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of National Panthers Party while addressing District Panthers Party meeting at Poonch declared that all district bodies shall be reconstituted before March 23, 2018, the Foundation Day of NPP. Prof.Bhim Singh also declared that a national convention shall be organised in Poonch to ensure that the basic, human, social, economic and political problems of the people of the border districts shall be resolved and the Panthers Party shall persuade the Govt. of India to attend the problems of the people living the border districts.

Prof.Bhim Singh inaugurated the District Panthers Party Committee as well as the sub-committees for ex-servicemen, youth, students, trade unions, women, unemployed and others.The District Committee was also reconstituted.

The Panthers Party got a big political and moral boost when a senior leader of the Poonch District Chaman Lal Sharma leading Advocate in the District Poonch joined the Panthers Party with his friends Jugal Kishore (Ex-serviceman) and Shri Paramjit Shastri.

Prof.Bhim Singh accompanied by State and District leadership visited Mendhar town along LoC where the Panthers Party was given a welcome (reception) by the Mendhar Bar Association. President of Mendhar Bar Association, Bisharat Hussain Khan described Prof.Bhim Singh as Chief Patron of humanity and welcomed his suggestions, his peace mission and his haq-insaaf (nyay adhikar) which is the need of the hour particularly the people of J&K living in the border areas which spreads nearly 700 kms. from Kathua to Kargil. Prof.Bhim Singh was accompanied by Anita Thakur, General Secretary, Shanker Singh, State Secretary, Mushtaq Chaudhary, President- District Rajouri, Ishfaq Rana, District Poonch President, Salim Sheikh, Adv. Working President-Poonch, Kuldip Sharma, Vice President-Poonch. The committee constituted in Poonch shall be released by tomorrow.