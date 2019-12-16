NPP demands compensation for damaged crops

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Jammu Kashmir Nav Nirman Party Party (NNP) held a meeting at R S Pura district Jammu. The meeting was held under the supervision of State President Jasmer Singh Chohhala. People highlighted various problems during the meeting.

While addressing the people, Jasmer Singh Chohala assured them that their problems will be taken up with the concerned departments. Singh said that due to the unseasonal rains, the paddy crop of the farmers has been damaged, but no one has listened to the farmers. He requested the district administration to inspect the damaged crops of the farmers and proper compensation to the farmers. Prominent among those who attend the meeting included Vice President Parminder Singh, Rajesh Sharma Bablu, Manmeet singh,Satish Bhagat.