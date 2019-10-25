NPP bags 7 out of 8 BDCs: BJP decimated in Ramnagar Constituency: Harsh

State Times News

Ramnagar: Asserting that the BJP’s politics of coercion, intimidation, detentions and persecutions in J&K has backfired, Harsh Singh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister today said that the yesterdays’ BDC election was an eye opener for a narcissistically pleased saffron brigade. He said that people’s disenchantment with the saffron party was clearly discernible in view of a poor public response in the form of merely 81 seats out of 307 seats falling in the kitty of the party despite non participation by majority of opposition parties in the said elections. He said that BJP’s debacle in the said polls despite its brazen abuse of govt. machinery and money and muscle power amply proved that it was a spent force with people fast losing confidence in its policies as well as its leadership. He was addressing public meeting in Ramnagar on Friday.

Complimenting the people of Ramnagar for expressing their faith in the Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh said that ‘BJP Mukt Jammu’ campaign would be started from Ramnagar which had given seven seats to NPP out of 8 BDC seats. He said that massive mandate to NPP in the said polls with its landslide victory in the Blocks of Ramnagar, Chanunta, Kulwanta, Parli Dhar, Majalta, Khoon and Latti was a bracing slap on the face of corrupt politicians besides those indulging in communal and casteist politics. He said that despite having been kept under house arrest for 58 days with freedoms of speech and expression having been denied to him, he had managed to win people’s confidence in 7 blocks of the Ramnagar Constituency out of 8 blocks, which was the highest score of any political party in any single constituency in the state.

He thanked the Sarpanchs and Panchs for their support and assured them to keep the struggle going for the overall interests of the Constituency. He said that he was overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by the electorates who had given a befitting reply to those who cheated them with their false narrative and deceptive slogans. He urged upon all the newly elected Chairmen of Ramnagar Constituency to start working for the welfare of the people and for ameliorating the lot of the poor and down trodden with immediate effect.