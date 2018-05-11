NPP alone raked up cause of Jammu region in All Party Meet: Harsh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With as many as 12 national and state level parties participating in the All Party meet held in Srinagar yesterday with Chief Minister in the chair, it is distressing to note that except JKNPP all others chose to disregard the multifarious problems confronting Jammu region, said Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and former Minister.

Harsh regretted that none of the parties bothered to rake up any of the issues of Jammu region or to even mention its name with their entire focus on Kashmir and its people. He lamented that even the BJP representatives avoided the burning issues of Jammu and chose to strictly go by the PDP’s agenda thereby belying once again the aspirations of not only the general masses but their own party workers as well.

“Not only the BJP avoided discussing the concerns of Jammu but its President Sat Sharma categorically stated that All Party meet headed by CM was not the forum for raising issues of Jammu. With various participating parties including PDP, NC, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPM, DPN, PDF, Janta Dal, Peoples Conference, AIP and Independents concentrating on Kashmir centric issues, the responsibility of representing Jammu region was solely assumed by NPP and which was executed with all ferocity and sincerity,” said Singh while interacting with media persons here on Thursday after his arrival from Srinagar where he along with Balwant Singh Mankotia, State President was given a rousing reception by party workers and supporters.

Coming down heavily on BJP-PDP coalition, Harsh said that the two diametrically opposite parties having divergent agendas and which vowed to demolish each other during elections joined hands immediately thereafter which had shocked the conscience of their respective electorates leading to massive outrage. “And eventually the un-natural north pole-south pole alliance had a catastrophic fallout for the state and its people, resulting in unprecedented bloodshed and turmoil,” he added.

Seeking the early deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis besides withdrawal of the nasty order on tribal settlements during the meeting, Singh said that the issue of Jammu region had gone totally unrepresented in the present regime.

JKNPP leaders had an argument with almost all parties present in the meeting who insisted that the discussion must revolve around Kashmir “We are not like BJP. You can’t cow down Panthers who shall continue to agitate against all bias and prejudice doled out to our people at all foras, said Harsh with all his aggression.