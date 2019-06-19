NPP activists up in arms against PMGSY; allege poor quality work

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: NPP activists up in arms against Executive Engineer PMGSY Udhampur under the leadership of Youth Vice President Pawan Singh. While leading a massive protest at Slathia Chowk on Tuesday, Pawan said that poor quality of work has been done in Udhampur by PMGSY and also alleged that XEn PMGSY is working as agent of Political Party not as officer.

NPP activists raised slogans against Executive Engineer PMGSY and also demanded that total property of officer should also be enquired. Pawan alleged that poor quality of work has been done by Deptt in Udhampur which should be enquired. He demanded for strict action against XEn PMGSY Udhampur and the quality of work should also be enquired.