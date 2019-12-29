Nowshera sex scandal: Court frames charges in gang rape

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Sessions Judge Rajouri Jaffer Hussain Beigh framed charges under section 376-D against Army Cops and others namely Jaspal Singh son of Gurdev Singh resident of Rajpur Bhatta Tehsil Nowshera, Bachana Singh son of Harnam Singh resident of Nonial Tehsil Nowshera, Karamjeet Singh son of Narinder Singh resident of Nonial Tehsil Nowshera, Karampal Singh son of Madan Singh resident of Nonial Tehsil Nowshera, Dara Singh son of Joginder Singh resident of Nonial Tehsil Nowshera, Vicky Kumar son of Suram Chand resident of Bajnowa Tehsil Nowshera and Shushil Kumar son of Chuni Lal resident of Bajnowa Tehsil Nowshera who were allegedly involved n infamous Nowhsera Sex Scandal.

Principal Sessions Judge Rajouri Jaffer Hussain Beigh observed that the prosecution case is that on 28.07.2018 the prosecutrix lodge a written report before the Police Station Nowshera that in April 2017 she was called by accused Happy at Nowshera bridge where from she was taken by the said Happy on a motorcycle to a forest and committed rape upon her and threatened her with dire consequences in case she narrated the occurrence to any person. She was poor girl and was in search of work. The said Happy again called her on pretext to provide her job but took her in a room at Nowshera market and committed gang rape upon her by the said Happy alongwith his friend, the accused Karamjeet Singh @ Kamma throughout night and on the next day paid her some money and allowed her to go. On another occasion both these accused also gang raped her in a house situated near Christ School Nowshera . They were calling her 3/4 times in a month to commit rape upon her. Both these accused were also supplying the prosecutrix to other accused persons. She was also gang raped by these two persons at Seri, Gari, Nonial, Rajal and Battian. The accused Karamjeet Singh had threatened her by showing a knife whereas the accused Happy had taken her naked photographs due to which she was forced to come to them. It has also been established during the course of investigation that Jaspal Singh @ Bittu and Karampal Singh @ K.P Manu committed rape upon the prosecutrix in the house of Karampal Singh situated at Nonial and also exploited her for subjecting her to rape by other gunda persons. The accused Bachana Singh alongwith Karamjeet Singh also committed gang rape upon the prosecutrix at his house situated at Nonila Nowshera. The accused Daras Singh also committed rape upon her at his house at Nonial . The accused Vicky Kumar and Sushil Kumar @ Sonu also committed gang rape upon the prosecutrix in the house of the accused Vicky Kumar situated at Bajnowa. Besides the above accused persons a number of persons also committed gang rape upon her for which the prosecution has requested to file supplementary Challan. The prosecutrix was raped a number of times for about one year since April 2017 by the accused persons and other persons at different places and exploited her for trafficking. In this way prima facie the above said accused persons constituting a group and acting in furtherance of a common intention, each of them committed rape upon her amounting to gang rape punishable under section 376-D Ranbir Penal Code and also exploited her for trafficking punishable under sub-section 2 of section 370-A of Ranbir Penal Code. Accordingly the charges are framed against each of the accused persons for commission of offences under section 376-D and 370-A(2) of Ranbir Penal Code. The said charges were read over and explained to them who pleaded not guilty and claimed to be tried.