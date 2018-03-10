NOWSHERA PROTESTS ADCs appointed on rotational basis

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rejecting the growing demand for separate Additional Deputy Commissioners for the three border tehsils of Sunderbani, Kalakote and Nowshehra, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday appointed ADCs on rotational basis for the three border tehsils .

However, protests by the locals, amid shutdown in Nowshera town of Rajouri district, continued over the issue.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department under No 412-GAD of 2018, Dated:09-03-2018, in the interest of administration, Sachin Dev Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment

Two days bandh extended in Kalakote

Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera-Sunderbani.

The order read that the officer shall discharge his duties depending upon the convenience of the general public in a manner that he will be headquartered for one week at Nowshera followed by another week at Sunderbani.

Kartar Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sunderbani and Abdul Sattar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nowshera, shall continue at their respective places of postings.

Shafiq Ahmad, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka shall operate as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka-Kalakote, according to the order.

The officer shall discharge his duties depending upon the convenience of the general public in a manner that he will be headquartered for one week at Kotranka followed by another week at Kalakote, said the order.

“Sanction is also accorded to the constitution of the following Committee to examine any such similar demand relating to posting of Additional Deputy Commissioners included Financial Commissioner, Revenue as Chairman, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department as Member, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department as Member and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu: Members”, the order said.

Earlier in the day, the Nowshera town observed shutdown over demand of appointing separate Additional Deputy Commissioner while police have registered a case against some persons for raising pro-Pak slogans during the protest.

The residents of Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote and Kotranka have been demanding appointment of separate ADCs for these areas.

Minister for Health Bali Bhagat on Thursday, after meeting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that two ADCs will be appointed in the Rajouri district, who will look after two tehsils each on weekly rotational basis.

Sources told STATE TIMES that a deputation from Nowshera met the Chief Minister this afternoon and pressed their demand for grant of district status, Mehbooba Mufti is reported to have assured that this issue will be discussed with the coalition partner BJP.

One ADC will look after Kotranka and Kalakote areas on weekly rotational basis and similar exercise will be done for Nowshera and Sunderbani areas, said the Minister.

However, expressing resentment over denial of ADC exclusively for Nowshera town, the locals staged protest amid shutdown.

The protestors raised anti-BJP slogans and lashed out at the BJP MLA from Nowshera for failing to get their demands fulfilled.

“Chief Minister Mehboooba Mufti headed PDP is pro-Pakistan and BJP has surrendered before the ruling party at the cost of peoples interest of Jammu region,” alleged the protestors.

They said that BJP ministers and MLAs have no say in the PDP headed government in the state.

Meanwhile police said, “the shutdown continuing and we have identified the persons who raised the pro-Pakistan slogans while a case has been registered in this context.”

The protestors also said that they did not raise the slogans out of their choice but the failure of BJP forced them to do so.

BJP MLA from Nowshera Ravinder Raina on Thursday had slammed the government for previously appointing ADC only in Kotranka area without cabinet meeting.

“I am hurt and depressed with the decision. The government should have either clubbed all the four areas and announced a district or should have appointed ADCs in all the tehsils,” said Raina.

He rued the decision of appointment of ADCs on rotational basis saying that the slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ has been shattered by the government.