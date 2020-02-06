Nowshera pays tributes to fallen heroes

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Army organised military ceremonies at Jadunath Memorial, Nowshera to commemorate the gallant action and supreme sacrifice of Naik Jadunath Singh, PVC and countless other martyrs. The ceremonies were a true reflection of the military grandeur and patriotic fervor.

The gallant action of Naik Jadunath Singh and his section on piquet No 2 at Tain Dhar was one of the fiercest battles fought in the history. The section laid down their lives to repel three fierce attacks by enemy in overwhelming numerical superiority but could not break down the will and determination of Naik Jadunath Singh’s section. The outstanding valour displayed by Naik Jadunath Singh and his section laid the foundation for defence of Naoshera and the victory achieved was the turning point in the battle of 1947-48.

The wreath laying ceremony and an excellent display by the military band rekindled the patriotic sentiment of all present. The occasion was honoured by the presence of Major General Maj Gen Pratik Sharma, SM, General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division and Brigadier Sameer Srivastava, Commander, Naoshera Brigade, amongst the other prominent civil and military dignitaries.

Multi-Specialty Medical Camp and Artificial Limb Donation Camp were also organized as part of remembrance under which 30 wheel chairs, sic crutches, 10 hearing aids and 10 blind sticks donated to beneficiaries including men and women from the Nowshera Tehsil. Doctors from civil & Army attended the patients along with the sp staff.

The Multi-Specialty Camp was augmented by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super-Specialty Hospital, Ka(ra by providing state of art 2 mobile screening buses for Mammography, ECG, Lab Investigations and on spot X-Ray facilities.