Nowshera District row: DC Rajouri injured; Internet services snapped

JAMMU: DC Rajouri Shahid Iqbal also received injuries in the ongoing police-public clash at Nowshera. Protesters attacked SDM Noweshera office. Mobile Internet services of various telecom companies in Nowshera sector have been snapped for the time being.
Special contingent of armed police has been dispatched from Jammu.
