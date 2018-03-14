Nowshera District-fair or unfair

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Nowshera is a town and Tehsil in the Rajouri District. Prior to the partition of India, it was a subdivision in the Bimber Tehsil of the Mirpur District. Following the 1947 Poonch Rebellion and First Kashmir War, Nowshera got separated from the Mirpur District. It was combined with the other ‘liberated areas’ of Mirpur District and reconstituted in to a new Tehsil of the Poonch-Rajouri District. Rajouri was made into an independent district in 2006.

These days people of Nowshera Tehsil are demanding the status of district for their town. Let us take a look is it fair or unfair to demand a district by them. Nowshehra is a sub-district with the population of 8,435[town] and spreads on 1114 acres of land. The town is 124 km from Jammu and 45 km from Rajouri. Presently Nowshera comprises 58 villages.

Nowshera being a border area always remained in the limelight. Most of its villages came under border area. As Nowshera itself is a Tehsil, it can’t bear the heavy losses in the border areas. The villagers suffer a lot due to lack of resources by the Tehsil. There were also some casualities in the last year. As there is only one Sub-district Hospital that too with quite a less facilities. Locals had to move to Jammu even in emergency. Some of the patients died on their way as jammu is 124km far which is not a short distance. The district status will surely lessen the basic problems of the people.

For the development of Nowshera it is very necessary to provide more funds and ressouces. Even the goegraphical location of the area demand more resources. It is not attached with the highway like some other Tehsils nearby. So it remains backward from rest of the other tehsils. The literacy rate of Nowshera is 79 per cent. Isn’t it shocking? But it is true. No doubt that in the town the education is good only upto secondary level. For higher education most of the students move to Jammu. The demand of the locals is fair enough because they wanted their children to have all the facilities in their homeland.

The demand of course,is not arisen all of a sudden. Locals for so many years are fighting for justice. But there is no one to listen to their voice. Government has shut its ears now and then. To provide an Additional District Collector in Kotranka, a very small village in the Budhal Tehsil is totally unfair with the people of Nowshera. This is what which had given an instinct to the locals and they had observed a total Bandh for the six days.

To give a district or not is another thing. But no one has reached there to talk with the locals for so many days. They had closed their business for their just demands. But nobody cares. Nowshera is not just a place for the shellings and bombardments. Why the government turned their faces when the people stand for their rights. There must be some negotiable and permanent solution for this problem. We want peace and harmony and not the situation like that of Kashmir everywhere in the State. Till it is too late, government must pay attention towards these kind of issues.

Ankita Sharma

Student Nowshera.