Nowshera Brigade organises workshop for specially-abled children

NOWSHERA: Two days ‘Workshop for Specially Abled Children’ of border area villages of Nowshera Sub district was organised by Nowshera Brigade in collaboration with the Delhi based NGO Shrishti Foundation. Workshop was based on the concept of ‘training the trainer’s and focused on changing the attitude of the society towards the challenged, with an aim to integrate such specially abled children into the society and prepare them for work life and social life.

The workshop was inaugurated by commander, Naoshera Brigade. Dr Rajiv Nandi, Chairman and founder of ‘Shrishti Foundation’ along with team of specialist doctors from reputed institutions at Delhi, addressed the large gathering and shared their experience.

Total of 44 special children with 47 parents/ guardians and 35 teachers were present. Mr Raftekhar, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer and Mr Shamsher singh , Zonal Education Officer, Naoshera , along with hoast of other civil dignitaries also attended the workshop.

Team of specialist doctors screened the children, diagnosed the problem and counselled the parents and teachers. Necessary certification is also being processed so that benifits of various Govt schemes can be initiated for such special child. Dr Nandi said that attitude of the society has to change to effectively integrate these specially abled children as part of our social life.

The effort of Indian Army was appreciated by all those present and was indeed a positive effort towards building an inclusive society.