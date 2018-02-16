Nowshera Bandh; Admn convenes meeting with prominent people

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: In the wake of Bandh Call on 16th February, 2016 given by Beopar Mandal, Sanatan Dharam Sabha and other organisations besides the general public, the SDM Nowshera convened a meeting of the office bearers of the protesting organisations and prominent persons of Nowshera besides Additional SP Master Popsy, Tehsildar Nowshera and other officers and discussed the matter in detail.

The SDM informed the people that the case of posting Additional DC at Nowshera is actively being considered at the hiehger level and information asked by the authorities has already been provided and there is every possibility of a decision in the near future. As such the Bandh call should be postponed. President Beopar Mandal Subhas Kapoor, President Sanatan Dharm Sabha Jagdish Chander Sahney and other audience in one voice said that their demand was most genuine and a commitment was made that ADC will be posted on 12th February after its necessity was agreed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during her visit but no action was taken on this commitment. They said that people of Nowshera are fully determined to hold the peaceful protests and will fight for their right till last. They agreed not to block the Jammu – Poonch National Highway.