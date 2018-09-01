NOW IT’S CRICKET

Share Share 0 Share 0

It looks Jammu and Kashmir is going to be the next destination for the cricket if IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla’s assurance to Governor Satya Pal Malik is any indication. With its natural serene climate in abundance creating a “world-class” cricket training facility would be an ideal suggestion to promote the sport and giving an impetus to the aspiring local youth. IPL has come to stay as the main cash gatherer keeping the mass appeal it has with aficionados of the game and Jammu Kashmir has been devoid of the thrill of the game except in TV. The twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar have a plethora of players but only one or two had the opportunity of getting national exposure. Cricket as a game is popular among all age groups but lack of infrastructure and proper training facilities with hardly any fund flow it today is confined to ‘Gully cricket’ or promoted by army in the interiors to imbibe interest among youngsters. The Governor emphasised the vital importance of sports in the holistic development of the youth and urged Shukla to provide enhanced opportunities to them for participation in national and international cricket competitions. If it materialises then atleast this part of the country would be able to cherish some of the finest games played. Few years back when Prime Minister Narendra Modi while unveiling the trophy for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), U-17 football tournament in Goa had reiterated nation’s commitment to ‘sports for all’. Emerging from the 2014 Kashmir floods the Real Kashmir Foot Club was the only outfit of the State which was able to mark some impression in 2016. Conceived by newspaper owner Shamim Meraj and a local businessman Sandeep Chattoo funds and facilities were the handicap besides the waves of violence in the Valley remained a deterrent for the growth of the game. Now cricket is in lime light. There is no dearth of talent but what is needed is less of redtapism, nepotism and biased promotions to keep the game in popularity loop otherwise it would be one of the bygone episode.