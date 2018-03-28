Now GPF details click away, CM launches web based app

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Giving a major relief to the employees of the State Government, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday launched a web-based application-Genprofit-which would enable them to access their G P Fund details through online mode, including SMSes.

This service will facilitate the employees’ easy access to information regarding GP Fund withdrawals, monthly contributions and yearly details.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, complimented the Finance Department for achieving the feat and facilitating the GP Fund subscribers with online availability of details of their accounts.

Minister for Finance & Education, Syed Altaf Bukhari; Chief Secretary, B B Vyas; Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin Choudhary; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Director General, Funds Organisation, Muhammad Ishaq Wani and other senior officers were present on the occasion.