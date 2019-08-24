Now, do as promised

Dear Editor,

The abrogation of Article 370 is one of the most courageous and decisive initiatives by the Centre to break the stalemate over the Kashmir issue. The abrogation was overdue to defeat the secessionist forces, remove the intermediary vested interests and usher in development, like in any other part of India. India needs to keep up its diplomatic aggression with consistency and raise its concern about right violations in Balochistan, POK and other parts of Pakistan. At the same time, we need to implement in letter and spirit what has been promised to the people of J&K by the PM in his address to the nation. They have gone through a bad time and the government needs to ensure peace with dignity, development with social justice and total integration with the rest of India with due regards to their ethnic, linguistic and cultural pride.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd),

