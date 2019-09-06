Notorious gangster assaults policemen, another FIR registered

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: A notorious gangster Sunny Baba presently lodged in Hiranagar jail assaulted police escort party which brought him at Super Specialty Hospital Jammu for his medical examination on Thursday afternoon. As per the details, accused Sunny Choudhary alias Sunny Baba, son of late Ramesh Chander, resident of Nai Basti, Jammu is involved in number of cases including FIR 66/2014 registered under Section 302 Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at Police Station R S Pura. Sub-Inspector Churmani, of District Police Lines (DPL) Kathua on Thursday lodged a written complaint against Sunny Baba at Bakshi Nagar Police Station that he assaulted the policemen, who escorted him from Hiranagar Jail. Another FIR 161/2019 under Sections 382, 353, 332, 504 and 427 Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) has been registered against him.
