Notorious drug peddler nabbed with heroin, cash

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Monday nabbed a drug peddler and seized 6 grams of heroin like substance along with cash worth Rs 61,000 from his possession.

As per the details, a team deployed in Police Outpost Chak Drab Khan led by ASI Parshotam Singh Incharge Outpost under the supervision of Majid Mehboob DySP Headquarters Kathua during checking and patrolling duty apprehended a notorious drug peddler namely Kapil Kumar, son of Subash Chand, resident of Badala Kathua and seized 6 grams of heroin like substance along with Rs 61000 cash from his possession. The accused was going to sell it among youths of the area.

A case vide FIR no. 327/19 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against the accused.